LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The EU Parliament’s role in participatory democracy was among other themes discussed during a courtesy visit paid by the EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola to the President of Malta George Vella. President Vella expressed his hope that EU citizens will have stronger access and influence on EU institutions through next June’s EU Parliament elections. The meeting also addressed the European Parliament’s role in addressing regional developments, particularly regarding enlargement and migration. President Vella thanked Metsola for her visit and cooperation during his Presidency. Metsola expressed gratitude for President Vella’s service to the people of Malta and Gozo, highlighting their conversations and cooperation with the European Parliament. She stressed the importance of the upcoming European Parliament elections in June, urging the Maltese electorate to vote and make their voices heard in choosing Malta’s six MEPs for the upcoming term. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: Doi