LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maria Falcone, sister of slain judge Giovanni Falcone, will be in Malta on an invitation of the non-governmental organisation Repubblika to participate in the commemorative activities to mark the fifth anniversary since the assasination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Maria Falcone will join the activities which will be held on 16 October, to mark the fifth anniversary of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia that will include a vigil in Great Siege Square in Valletta, where she will make a speech.

Falcone, a law professor, is the sister of Giovanni, an Italian judge who was assassinated by the mafia in Capaci, Sicily on 23 May 1992. Over the past 30 years, Maria Falcone has worked on promoting a culture of justice against the mafia both in Italy and internationally. In 1992, she founded Fondazione Falcone which is recognized by the United Nations for its valuable social and civic contribution.

Fondazione Falcone and Repubblika will also be co-hosting a seminar on 15 October 2022 at the university campus in Valletta to discuss the challenge of having public institutions which work within a framework of rules that encourage behaviour of public officials where their integrity is never questioned.

