LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The majority of the Maltese electorate is against the introduction of abortion. According to a new independent public survey, three out of five people declared that they will not vote for their preferred political party if it proposes to introduce abortion. One-third said they would vote for another party, while another one-third said they will not vote at all. The remaining one-third said that they would not vote for their preferred party. Only one in five said they will vote for their preferred political party if it proposed introducing abortion in Malta. Last December, the Maltese Parliament voted in favour of an amendment that will allow abortions when a woman’s life or health is at serious risk. The Nationalist Opposition is against the proposed law. The proposed legislation is being scrutinized at the committee stage and the final vote is expected to be held this year. Meanwhile, the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela admitted that the Labour government should have carried out public consultation before proposing the legal amendments. However, he reiterated the government’s commitment to change the law and confirmed that a process of consultations is taking place with stakeholders in the medical field. “Everyone agrees that the mother’s life should not be put in danger; there is agreement that where a fetus can be born it should be birthed; there is also agreement that the mother’s health should be protected”.

