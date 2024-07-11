LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Shore-to-Ship technology allowing cruise liners to plug into Maltàs electric grid when docked has been officially launched in the Grand Harbour. The 33 million project, was co-financed by the EU.

The inauguration of the project followed an eight-month trial phase. Five cruise liners will be allowed to be powered through the grid simultaneously. Next to the cruise liner MSC World Europa, a cruise liner that is equipped with OPS technology, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said the project will mean 90% less pollution for the roughly 17,000 people who live around the Grand Harbour. However, that 90% reduction will only come into full effect in 2030, once an EU law requiring all cruise liners to plug into an on-shore power supply (OPS) comes into force. As of 2024, just one-third of the ships that call at the Valletta Cruise Port are equipped with OPS technology, allowing them to draw power from the grid and switch off their engines while docked. Various cruise liners are retrofitting the technology and will be OPS-ready by the end of this year.

Energy usage would be charged at unsubsidised commercial rates determined by the energy regulator. The Maltese Premier added, “technology like OPS allows the maritime industry to grow with fewer environmental consequences.” He said, “We either shrink the maritime economy or invest in projects that overcome the challenges”. He said the government is implementing a similar shore-to-ship project near the Freeport in Birzebbuga.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Chris Bonett said Malta is the first Mediterranean port to have the technology available. The new system is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Moored ships will also produce 40 per cent less greenhouse gases, Bonett said.

– Photo credit: Malta Department of Information –

