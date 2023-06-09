LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government led by the Labour party is proposing to endorse the Partnership for Peace (PfP) agreement, it had opposed with determination in 1995 and eventually, former Labour Prime Minister Alfred Sant pulled Malta out of the NATO programme immediately upon his election in 1996. Now in the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, the Labour government through the Foreign Minister Ian Borg is arguing that a new dimension exists for Malta to have its PfP membership retained. The Nationalist Opposition declared that the Labour government is politically justifying what the Nationalist Party has been saying all these years; that participation in the PfP does not, in any way, breach our constitutional neutrality. “This is a U-turn for the government,” said Beppe Fenech Adami, the Opposition’s spokesperson for foreign affairs, adding “the Opposition is in favour of Maltàs participation in the PfP and as we said so many years ago, this is no breach of our neutrality as stated by the State Advocate and NATO’s legal office”.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg told the Foreign Affairs Parliamentary Committee that the Labour government “is recommending the renewal of this agreement, which fully conforms to Maltàs limitations in terms of its constitutional neutrality”.

(ITALPRESS).

– photo credit social media Nato-

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]