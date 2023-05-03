Italians are considered as the main market for visiting Malta onboard cruise liners according to Malta’s National Statistics Office. Official statistics show that close to 72,000 passengers visited Malta on cruise liners during the first quarter of the year. 21 cruise liners entered Valletta’s Grand Harbour between January and March, two less than the number of cruise liners visiting Malta during the first quarter of last year. However, the number of passengers increased by 46,786 over 2022. On average, every cruise liner visiting Malta carried just over 3,400 passengers, being 2,332 more than for the same period last year. Passengers from European Union countries amounted to 72.6% of the total traffic. The main markets were Italy with 24.1% and Germany with 18.4%. The total number of passengers from non-EU countries amounted to 19,744; 14,468 more than the first quarter of last year. 32.1% of these passengers came from the UK and 13.9% from the US. Over 53% of passengers were females, and the majority were in the 40 to 59 age group.

Photo Credits: www.agenziafotogramma.it