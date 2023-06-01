VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A Maltese diplomatic mission has met for the first time with Libyan Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar for talks in Benghazi on security challenges faced by Malta and Libya in the region particularly that of irregular migration.

During the meetings in Benghazi, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Christopher Cutajar welcomed developments on security issues following discussions held in 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) meetings.

The 5+5 JMC is a military committee consisting of five senior military officers selected by the Government of National Accord, and another five selected by Haftar as leader of the Libyan National Army.

The meeting also focused on extended military cooperation between the respective navies and military forces.

The Maltese delegation also discussed intelligence showing how migrant smuggling groups are using chartered flights from Syria to lure Bangladeshi people to Libya where they get onto boats to reach Europe. Criminal groups are charging migrants 1,500 each for the transfer between Damascus in Syria and Benghazi in Libya, using flights operated by Syrian airline Cham Wings.

The delegations also discussed the potential of a direct air connection between Benghazi and Malta. Malta already operates direct flights to Tripoli and Misrata.

Meanwhile, the Maltese delegation had meetings in Tripoli, with General Abdulfatah Belug, Head of Operations of the Libyan Armed Forces, Admiral Al Buni, Head of Navy and Admiral Ridaa Ben Isa, Head of Coast Guard, as well as Mohammed Said, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Interior.

The two delegations explored new avenues of cooperation, in particular, the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding on Migration that was signed in 2020. It was valid for a period of three years to be renewed automatically for another year.

They also discussed the setting up of a joint committee to enhance working-level contacts between the different services.

