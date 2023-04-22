LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale caused fear among several people around Malta and Gozo, with several people telling how this tremor was much stronger than they had ever felt. Several people who commented on social media explained how the tremor lasted for a few seconds, others said that objects in their house started moving and there were those who said they were asleep and woke up startled. The tremor was felt around 00:19 of Saturday, a little more than 110 kilometers south east of Malta, in the area of ??the Central Mediterranean where there have been several other tremors in recent months. The tremor was also felt in Sicily and Libya. On Friday evening, at around 8:13pm, another tremor occurred in the same area, but with a lower power that marked 4.4 on the Richter Scale.

Foto: screenshot da Ingv

(ITALPRESS).