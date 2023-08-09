LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A report published by Eurofound and the European Environment Agency (EEA) stated that Malta has not yet exploited its potential to generate and consume renewable and clean energy. The report found that Malta and the Netherlands are lagging behind in renewable energy consumption, even as the country’s circumstances give room to generate more clean energy. “As an island, Malta has not exploited the possibility of generating energy from wind, sun and waves. As it has no natural resources of fossil fuels, it has to import natural gas and oil,” the report said. Despite this, the report confirmed that Malta has significantly improved its renewable energy consumption as in 2008 it was generating only 0.2% of renewable energy and in 2020 it generated 10.7%. However, it remained one of the countries in the European Union that generates the least renewable energy. Last June, the NGO Friends of the Earth Malta (FoE Malta) said that while Malta is facing the climate problem, it should develop an ambitious energy policy and switch from the use of fossil fuels to investments in renewable energies. The Maltese were the most in the EU with 29.3% reporting environmental problems or pollution. It was also noted that Malta is the country in the EU that has recycled the least waste even though it has improved this rate over the past decade.

– Photo: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).