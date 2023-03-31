VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The European Commission expressed concern about the efficiency of the justice system in Malta, especially in cases related to high-level corruption.

While addressing the European Parliament during a discussion on the rule of law in Malta, European Commissioner for Values and Transparency V?ra Jourovà acknowledged the reforms implemented by the Maltese government, including the appointments in the judiciary, however, she declared “challenges remain such as the efficiency of justice and the length of proceedings which continued to deteriorate in recent years”.

Jourovà added that several initiatives are underway to improve the efficiency of Maltàs justice system but “although Malta took additional measures and increased resources allowed to investigative and prosecution bodies, the investigation of high-level corruption cases remains lengthy.” She added that final judgements are still lacking results and “remain a cause of concern”.

The debate, which also looked into the rule of law in Spain and Greece, came after the European Peoplès Party (EPP) moved a motion to debate the latest developments in Malta following the criminal investigation launched against author and journalist Mark Camilleri.

Camilleri has published a series of messages between former junior minister and current MP Rosianne Cutajar and the man indicted for commissioning the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Yorgen Fenech.

– photo Agenziafotogramma.it –

