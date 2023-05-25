LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese Customs intercepted 270 kilograms of cocaine in two containers which were loaded with bananas. The containers were found at the Malta Freeport on their way from Ecuador to Slovenia. The containers were inspected following a profiling exercise. Customs officials selected several container units for X-ray scanning, two of which showed inconsistencies. Police officers from the Drug Squad and Customs officers unloaded the cargo and retrieved 170 packets from one container, and another 100 packets from the second, weighing 1kg each, and containing suspected cocaine.

The containers were in transhipment from Ecuador to Koper in Slovenia. The port of Koper is considered as one of the most popular maritime routes for drug trafficking. Criminal local and foreign gangs, especially Albanians, operate in the port-city and amongst others, they supply drugs to customers from Slovenia and Italy.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit Maltese Customs-

