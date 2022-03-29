VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Following the swearing in for his first full mandate as Maltese Prime Minister, Robert Abela said that his government is aiming to end all anti-COVID-19 restrictions despite the continuous increase in positive cases in recent weeks.

In his address to the nation on the national broadcast, he did not give any timelines. However, Abela declared “the pandemic has taken too much from us,” stating that this was particularly the case for children and the young. “So now we must look ahead, and reclaim the freedom we had lost.”

The spike in Covid-19 cases continued with new 603 new cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases now stands at 4,684.

The lack of enforcement of Covid rules in recent weeks, especially during political activities before Saturday’s elections and the celebrations on Sunday and Monday, will translate into another wave of Covid infections.

Moreover, a person died while Covid positive but the details of the latest victim remain unknown. This takes the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Malta stands at 636.

The health authorities have failed to publish the daily update for the second successive day, claiming that following Saturday’s general elections there are no health ministry officials in place to handle such information.

(ITALPRESS).