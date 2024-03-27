LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has ranked second in new research that revealed the easiest countries to move to for expats. The research, conducted by William Russell, looked at a number of countries and analysed factors such as expat population, visa data, required vaccines and language requirements to determine the easiest countries to emigrate to.

The easiest country to move to is Hungary. With a difficulty score of 3.85, Hungary stands out as relatively more accessible for expats. The salary threshold for Hungary is pretty low, at 14,650, and the fees are just 65. There is also no language test requirement, and just one required vaccination for most travellers. Following up in second place is Malta. With a difficulty score of 3.87, it also presents a less challenging migration process. Over a quarter of the Maltese population are expats, suggesting that the process is relatively easy compared to other countries. Expats moving to Malta also do not need to worry too much about vaccines, with just tetanus required for most travellers and rabies for some. Rounding out the top three is Austria. Austriàs difficulty score of 3.91 reflects its relatively welcoming stance towards expats seeking the EU Blue Card. Austria is another country with a relatively high expat population (19.3%), and the processing times are just eight weeks, which is relatively quick compared to other countries.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit: Agenzia Fotogramma –

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]