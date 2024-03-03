LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Cardiovascular disease was Maltàs leading cause of death in 2022, taking 1,211 lives. According to information tabled in parliament, the vast majority of those who died from cardiovascular disease were 65 years old or older, as the elderly make up 1,080 of the total victims. Meanwhile, 117 people aged between 45 and 64 years old died from the same cause. The second leading disease in 2022 was cancer, which claimed the lives of 1,037 people. Similarly, elderly people made up the majority of the victims, with 836 deaths. Cancer also claimed the lives of 180 people aged between 45 and 64 years old. Meanwhile, four people aged between one and 24 years old died from the disease, while 17 people between 25 and 44 years old fell victim to cancer. Respiratory diseases killed 517 people in 2022, with 481 of them being 65 years old or older.

Dementia was the cause of death of 352 people, with five people aged between 45 and 64 dying of the disease. The remaining 347 were 65 years old or older. When it comes to diabetes, 160 elderly people died from the disease. The information tabled in parliament also included the amount of babies that died due to complications before, during or after birth. These totalled 13 babies. 2022 was the deadliest year with regards to traffic accident deaths, with 29 in total. Ten of these were elderly people, as five victims were aged between one year old and 24 years old. 113 deaths were caused by accidents including drowning and falling. During the final pandemic year, there were a total of 201 deaths due to Covid-19. Of these deaths, 177 people were elderly, 20 were between 45 and 64 years old and three were between 25 and 44 years old. The statistics also show that one person who died from Covid-19 who was aged between one and 24 years old.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit: Agenzia Fotogramma –

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]