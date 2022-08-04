LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The police in Malta concluded its investigations following the arrest of a Bulgarian national, 28, who was found in possession of around 38kg of various drugs with an estimated value of 1.5 million euros. The Bulgarian was arrested in Malta on his arrival from Sicily. Although he pleaded not guilty, a Maltese court decided against the Bulgarian and ordered to be detained in prison.

A student with no fixed address in Malta, was stopped by the police who inspected his van on his arrival from Pozzallo. During the search, sniffer dogs traced the drugs which were placed in different compartments. The compartments were hidden into the sawdust which the Bulgarian declared he was transporting.

The police confirmed that the drugs – 5kg of cocaine, 29kg of cannabis and 4kg of heroin were found in circumstances for trafficking purposes.

– foto: Polizia maltese

(ITALPRESS).