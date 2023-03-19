LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese banks were among other international banks used by a convicted Brazilian money launderer for fraud and money laundering. This was confirmed by the UK Serious Fraud Office which managed to recover over US$7,699,204 from Mario Ildeu de Miranda.

Investigations by the Serious Fraud Office revealed that Miranda channeled money coming from criminal activity through various international bank accounts by using several different company names and channeled through banks in Malta, Switzerland, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates and, the Bahamas before being deposited in London until the Serious Fraud Office froze the account with over $7,699,204.

The 71-year-old was convicted of 37 counts of money laundering in Brazil in 2019 as part of ‘Operation Car Wash’, in which Brazilian authorities uncovered extensive and systemic bribery centered around state-owned oil company Petrobras. Miranda, a former executive at Petrobras, was sentenced to over six years in prison and ordered to pay $24,750,000 in Brazil.

The investigation also uncovered how Miranda spent suspected crime money to fund his extravagant lifestyle. This included over $1 million on hotels and casinos in Las Vegas, as well as $95,000 on a new luxury car.

Miranda is under two ongoing investigations into corruption in Brazil.

credit photo agenziafotogramma.it

(ITALPRESS).

