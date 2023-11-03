LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Foreign Ministry in Malta said that it is assisting the collection of donations for the civil population in Gaza, which will go to several humanitarian organisations in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Ministry confirmed that it has doubled its annual contribution to the UN Relief Works Agency (UNRWA), which works to assist vulnerable Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said it has been following with extreme concern the daily humanitarian developments emanating from Gaza, which it said heading into a humanitarian catastrophe.

“The Ministry immediately condemned the act of terrorism perpetuated against Israel by Hamas but reiterated the importance of always distinguishing between Hamas and Palestinian civilians”, foreign minister Ian Borg said.

The ministry will now assist members of the public who wish to donate funds for Gaza, by facilitating a collection of funds that would be divided equally between UNRWA, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is also addressing the urgent humanitarian situation in Gaza.

-photo Agenzia Fotogramma-

(ITALPRESS).

