LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The situation in the Mediterranean was discussed among issues of common interest between Malta and Marocco. Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg said that following the bilateral talks and signing of agreements with Marocco, Malta continued to strengthen its relationship with important partners in the Mediterranean region in order to ensure more stability. Maltese Minister Ian Borg and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco, Nasser Bourita spoke about illegal immigration. Borg emphasized the situation in Libya and urged for a Libyan-led political solution to achieve stability in the region. Meanwhile, Bourita said Morocco is willing to cooperate on security and stability issues in Africa and the Mediterranean, with a particular view to the fight against illegal immigration.

The two Ministers reiterated the need for more discussion between all the Mediterranean states so that the migration issue continues to be raised at the top of the agenda and the much-needed issues are addressed. “As a Minister within the Council of Ministers of the European Union, I will continue, as I have always done, to speak and lead forward the importance of discussing the southern neighbourhood,” said Minister Ian Borg.

Meanwhile, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Mediterranean Academy for Diplomatic Studies and the Moroccan Academy for Diplomatic Studies with the aim of strengthening the cooperation in relation to research, training, and exchange in this sector. This will help students from both countries to progress in their studies and build their skills.

During this visit, the Maltese and Moroccan ministers signed memoranda of understanding on education and energy.

A forum to promote business links between Malta and Morocco was organized in Rabat. Borg addressed the forum, reiterating that Malta and North Africa have a lot in common, allowing for more business collaboration and economic expansion between the two continents. “Malta recognizes the strategic importance of Morocco and the existing economic and political stability. It was for this reason that together with Trade Malta, as a government, we felt the need to continue pushing more Maltese businesses to roam in this country,” he said.

