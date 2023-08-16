VILNIUS (LITHUANIA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – After the withdrawal of Russia from the grain agreement, the port of Klaipeda could become a new access point for Ukrainian agricultural products.

Lithuania has proposed to deliver Ukrainian grain to the port across the Niman River. The use of an internal water corridor can be the best logistics solution. It would also help to the development of freight transport on the largest river in Nieman. When transporting Ukrainian grain by rail and you recharge in Kaunas, it would be necessary to change platforms and transfer cargo from one train to another, not once but twice. Eliminating the additional grain transfer would reduce costs significantly. Transportation of goods by road inland waterways can be 30-40% cheaper than that by land. In addition, it is possible to improve the capacity of storage and transshipment of the Linas Agro grain company, already operational at the moorings of Nieman. Also, the construction of the European railway line to Klaipeda will take time. However, Lithuania could receive Ukrainian and other grain cargoes in the port of Klaipeda including its internal waterways as part of its transportation chain. The port could also become an alternative to the Polish ports of Gdansk and Gdynia.

