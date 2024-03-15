LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Greek officials confirmed that 91 migrants arrived on Gavdos island, south of Crete, on a vessel from Libya, highlighting the recent increase in migrant arrivals to the region. The migrants were found on a beach on Gavdos island and are being relocated to Crete for further assistance. The migrants’ nationalities remain undisclosed. It is believed that the migrants embarked on their journey from Libya’s eastern coast, covering a distance of approximately 170 nautical miles to reach Gavdos. Gavdos has seen a rise in migrant arrivals recently, with over 600 individuals reaching the area or being rescued at sea in the last month alone. The Greek Coast Guard reported that these migrants often travel from Tobruk, Libya, across the Mediterranean Sea, with some paying up to $5,000 to smuggling groups for the voyage. Meanwhile, the German NGO SeaWatch stated that its Seabird aircraft observed the Libyan coastguard intercepting another three boats with migrants and “illegally abducting them” in another pushback to Libya. The NGO declared that “it will stand up against the normalization of injustice!” (ITALPRESS).

Foto: ufficio stampa Sea Watch