LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – As the Libyan authorities in the eastern region warned of an influx of displaced people from Sudan toward the Libyan border, according to eyewitnesses, the land border crossing between Libya and Sudan has been closed from both sides, while Sudanese and Chadian security are patrolling the border strip to prevent any attempts of infiltration. Sudanese nationals residing in the Wahat area near the southern borders of Libya said they noticed no changes in the traffic movement through the borderline. However, the Libyan authorities in the eastern region confirmed that hundreds of Sudanese nationals have already arrived at the Libyan southern border individually. Meanwhile, charitable organizations in the desert oasis of Jalu confirmed their readiness to provide aid and assist refugees fleeing neighbouring Sudan. Since the clashes erupted weeks ago, the fighting between the Sudanese army and its paramilitary rival, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), killed over 560 people and more than 4,600 injured. The violence has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes to safer places in Sudan, with over 75,000 crossing overland into neighboring countries, according to UN figures.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit agenziafotogramma.it-

