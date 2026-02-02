Karim Benzema moves to Al Hilal

ROME (ITALPRESS) – After several days of heated negotiations with his club, Al-Ittihad, regarding a contract renewal, Karim Benzema has been sold to rival Al-Hilal, who signed the 38-year-old French striker on a one-and-a-half-year contract, running until June 2027.

The former Lyon and Real Madrid striker arrived in Saudi Arabia in 2023 and leaves Al-Ittihad after two and a half seasons and 83 appearances, during which he scored 54 goals and provided 17 assists, notably winning the league and cup titles last season.

The former French international will join his new team alongside his compatriot Theo Hernandez and former Lazio player Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as well as coach Simone Inzaghi, who led Inter to the Italian championship in 2024.

