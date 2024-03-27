PALERMO (ITALPRESS/MNA) – HelloFly, a Maltese company that operates in collaboration with the best European carriers on the market, will further enrich the programming of the 2024 summer season with the Palermo-Malta connection.

After a preview scheduled for 25 and 28 April, starting from 28 June and until the first week of October, the airports of Palermo and Malta will be connected twice a week, Thursday and Sunday, with a third additional frequency on Monday scheduled for the entire month of August.

A 78-seat DHC-8/Q400 aircraft will operate in synergy with the Maltese partner carrier Luxwing.

The promotional offer that will accompany the launch of this new flight is set to start from 45 euros each way, taxes included. It will be possible to bring 8 kilograms of hand luggage into the cabin, as well as a small bag.

“An important new route, the one between the Sicilian capital and the island of Malta,” explained Teodosio Longo, founder and President of HelloFly, “will contribute to further improving our positioning as a regional carrier in this area of ??the Mediterranean, thanks also to the collaboration with Gesap and Luxwing”.

Natale Chieppa, general director of Gesap, the management company of the ‘Falcone Borsellinò international airport in Palermo, said, “it is another important event to address the growing demand from passengers using this route.” Chieppa added, “HelloFly will cover the route in the coming summer months that was not adequately covered until now. The company has also announced the possibility of continuing with flights to Malta also in winter, which could make a difference”.

The airline said: “The HelloFly commercial team is already very active in promoting the new summer routes in the Mediterranean. In fact, in recent days, a series of familiarization trips to Lampedusa are underway departing from Perugia airport which are involving travel agencies from Lazio, Umbria and Tuscany”.

