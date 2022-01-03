LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The German government decided to put Malta on the high risk areas due to the increase of COVID-19 cases. The announcement came as the Maltese health authorties confirmed an increase in the number of patients admitted to Mater Dei hospital.

122 patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom seven are in intensive care. During the last 24 hours, Malta has registered 812 new coronavirus cases. Altough 240 patients have recovered from coronavirus, the number of active cases stands at 13,260.

So far 1,075,996 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to date, including 227,648 booster doses.

The Chamber of Commerce and the Employers Association called on the Maltese authorities to give employers the support to enforce a mandatory vaccination of employees.

While most of the Maltese students are still in their holidays, the newly appointed Education Minister Clifton Grima said that schools should be the last to close and confirmed that most of the schools will reopen on January, 10.

Meanwhile, the increase in COVID-19 cases, led the German government to include Malta on the list of high risk areas. According to the German agency responsible for disease prevention and control – Malta, Italy, Canada and San Marino have been included on the high-risk list since they reported more than 100 infection cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days. The measure means those travelling from Malta, Italy, Canada and San Marino who are not fully vaccinated must undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine, but they can be exempted with a negative test performed after five days. Those who hold a vaccination or recovery certificate are exempt from the self-isolation rule provided that they present a valid certificate.

(ITALPRESS).