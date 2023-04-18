LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – 69 human rights organisations from various countries, including Tunisia, Italy and, Malta are urging the European Union to stop cooperation with Tunisia on migration control, insisting the north African state should not be considered safe. The EU is being requested to provide safe routes for people wanting to leave Tunisia and stop border control funding to the country. Between 2016 and 2020, more than 37 million from the EU Trust Fund for Africa were granted to Tunisia for the “management of migration flows and borders”, the groups said, adding that more millions were earmarked for the process. They raised concerns over Tunisiàs treatment of sub-Saharan immigrants and Tunisian citizens opposed to the current regime, which is increasingly becoming authoritarian. The statement comes amid an increase in irregular boat departures from Tunisia towards the Italian island of Lampedusa. There are two main concerns as Tunisian immigrants who actually make it to the EU are not afforded international protection and are repatriated back to their country while the Tunisian coast guard intercepts boats and forces them to return back. The organisations claimed that people rescued at sea and returned back to Tunisia are at “high risk” of being subjected to human rights violations and detention, irrespective of whether they are Tunisian citizens or not.

(ITALPRESS).

-photo credit agenziafotogramma.it-

