LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A cargo airline was forced to make an emergency landing at Maltàs International Airport last Sunday night. This was confirmed by the company operating Maltàs airport, adding that the emergency landing was due to technical problems. The Boeing 747-400, with the Maltese registration 9H-MSK had taken off from the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli, Libya and was heading to Sharjah International Airport, in the United Arab Emirates. Technical issues were reported shortly after take-off. The cargo aircraft is the only one operated by Mesk Air. The airline was established recently and is based in Sharjah.

– foto: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).