FAVIGNANA (TRAPANI) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Egadi Blu Fest is scheduled until 17th September, a week full of events and initiatives organized by the Municipality of Favignana, the managing entity of the Marine Protected Area “Egadi Islands” as part of the project “AMPPA – Marine Protected Areas and Artisanal Fishing. Integrated management through environmental awareness and education” financed by the INTERREG V-A Italy-Malta Programme.

A festival to discuss the sea through different and good points of view; a widespread event that embraces the islands of Favignana, Levanzo and Marettimo proposing various cultural, environmental, food and wine initiatives and tasting, talk shows, music, insights and meetings on sustainability and the value of artisanal fishing.

We start on Sunday, 10th September in Levanzo, where environmental awareness initiatives will be held in the morning. Qualified operators will be available to tourists and citizens to provide information on the issues of environmental sustainability, the protection and the good use of Marine Protected Areas. Workshop activities dedicated to children will also be held.

Other environmental awareness days will be held in Favignana on 11th, 12th and 13th September between Piazza Europa (information stands) and Spiaggia Praia (workshops for children). Furthermore, a traveling musical show is also scheduled for September 13th through the main streets organized by the Egadi Dixie Band.

The island of Marettimo will also have its environmental information and awareness day on Friday, 15th September with stands and workshops for the little ones in Piazza Scalo Nuovo. On Saturday 16 September starting from 8 pm in Piazza Madrice in Favignana, there will be the launch of Paolo Balistreri’s book “Favignana, water paths” and the Talk Show “The sea as a resource. Take care of it”, moderated by journalist Jana Cardinale, followed by the musical show with the Macuccusonu band. Sunday, 17th September will be the turn of the cooking show “The sea narrated at the table” by Chef Peppe Giuffrè (also in Piazza Madrice from 8pm). The musical entertainment will be curated by the Ciumara – Canti di cunti Siciliani band.

The “Egadi Islands” MPA is the leader of the “AMPPA” project which aims to contribute to protecting and safeguarding the marine and terrestrial biodiversity of the marine protected areas (on the islands of Sicily and Malta) through the creation of systems and services for the protection and restoration of transboundary biodiversity. Project partners are: the Regional Department of Mediterranean Fisheries, the Municipality of Ustica – managing body of the Marine Protected Area of the Island of Ustica, Gharb Local Council and Ghajnsielem Local Council.

