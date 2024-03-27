ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A new Agreement on the mutual recognition of driving licenses between Italy and Morocco has been signed at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. The agreement was signed by the deputy prime minister and minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini and the Moroccan ambassador to Italy Youssef Balla. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport stated: “Long awaited agreement, that replaces the current one agreed in Rome on 26 November 1991 and will serve to facilitate the movement of driving licenses holders of both countries and to improve their respective road safety”.

