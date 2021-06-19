LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities announced that for the fourth time this week, no new cases of COVID-19 were registered. No new cases were recorded on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne added that by tomorrow, 80 per cent of adult will have received at least one vaccine dose. 621,674 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date, with 282,709 people being fully vaccinated.

With 3 new recoveries reported by the Maltese health authorities, the total number of active cases is now down to 29. The health authorities added that no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Malta has had 30,588 cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 30,139 of them recovered from the virus. However, the pandemic has claimed 420 lives in Malta to date.

Meanwhile, the Malta International Airport) has once again called on health authorities to digitalise the Covid document verification process without delay to avoid the chaotic scenes witnessed in the past 24 hours at the arrivals lounge. Visibly exhausted passengers crammed into small spaces where social distancing was impossible to maintain. Describing the situation as “unacceptable,” Malta International Airport said it “deeply regrets the inconvenience and anxiety suffered by guests who were caught up prior to start of their stay in Malta.”

Moreover, MIA appealed for stronger legislation to enforce the use of digital health declarations and certificates by travellers which will in turn facilitate health screening processes.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne confirmed that not the whole process can be done electronically. Passengers coming to Malta must fill in manually an official document, provides details of where they will stay during their visit. The Maltese government is in talks with airlines to see whether these forms can be filled online before passengers board the plane.

