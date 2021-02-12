LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The rate of vaccination against COVID-19 in Malta is the highest and the fastest in the EU. This was confirmed by the Maltese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Chris Fearne.

He said that by next Sunday, Malta is expected to reach the target of administering 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, two weeks before the official schedule.

Meanwhile, the Maltese health authorities said that the first consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after temperature issues developed. Health Minister confirmed that this vaccine will be administered as from today. Fearne also said that as from next month, Malta would have another 250,000 doses of the fourth vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

So far, Malta has registered a total of 19,497 cases. 16,811 have recovered while 2,398 are still active. Over the past week, most cases were registered in the 25-34 age group.

Malta has registered a total of 288 deaths. Most Covid fatalities were registered among those aged between 75 and 84 years.

The Superintendent of Public Health, Professor Charmaine Gauci confirmed that the health authorties have issued an order that passengers arriving from France, Germany and Greece will need to show a negative medical test to COVID-19.

