LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The president of the European Commsssion declared that Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia “made the ultimate sacrifice for democracy.” Ursula von der Leyen honoured Caruana Galiziàs memory while paying respect during a visit to the site where the Maltese journalist was assassinated by a car bomb in October 2017 just few meters away from her private residence in Bidnija.

During this surprise visit, Von der Leyen was accompanied by family members of Daphne Caruana Galizia; including her husband Peter and one of her sons Matthew.

(ITALPRESS).