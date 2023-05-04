SOFIA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Bulgaria is making efforts to be ready to adopt the euro by 1 January 2025 at the latest. The country’s preparations and progress in this direction were discussed during meetings between the Bulgarian Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova and the President of the Eurogroup Pascal Donahue and with the European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis at the ECOFIN meeting held between 27-28 April 2023. This was stated as by the Bulgarian Ministry of Finance.

With regards to the media speculation regarding Bulgariàs accession to the Eurozone, the Ministry of Finance categorically stated that the issue of postponing the introduction of the euro after January 1, 2025 was not raised in these meetings.

“Membership in the Eurozone is a priority for our country. The active work in view of the adoption of the single European currency continues, both in the technical and legislative aspects. The Ministry of Finance considers it unacceptable to spread false news and contradictory messages in the media, especially those with a good reputation in the public life”.

