PALERMO (ITALPRESS/MNA) -There are numerous activities carried out by the “Isola di Ustica” Marine Protected Area in collaboration with Marevivo as part of the “AMPPA – Marine Protected Areas and Artisanal Fishing” project, in schools, with the aim of involving students through a series of training for the development and awareness on marine ecosystem emergencies.

“My protected marine area: what can I do for my territory” and “A blue table” are two workshops organized by Marevivo, scheduled in Baia del Corallo, in Via Plauto 27, in Sferracavallo, on 20 and 26 September.

Following the experience of 15 and 19 September, in which the Lombardo Radice institute and De Amicis – L. Vinci respectively participated in the laboratory, on 20 September it is the turn of the I.C.S. Gugliemo Marconi and on the 26th of Cruillas.

The mission is to raise awareness among students through a training course in which they can understand the emergencies of the marine ecosystem.

Girls and boys can learn through the study of history, natural heritage and traditions related to fishing. They can include the actions implemented against illegal fishing, the traceability of fish, learning about sustainable fishing and responsible consumption.

The AMPPA project is financed under the INTERREG V-A Italy-Malta Program with priority axis: III (protection of the environment and promotion of efficient use of resources); specific objective: 3.1 (Contribute to stop the loss of terrestrial and marine biodiversity in the area by maintaining and restoring ecosystems and protected areas). Lead partner: Municipality of Favignana – Managing body of the “Egadi Islands” Marine Protected Area; partners: Regional Department of Mediterranean Fisheries; Municipality of Ustica – Managing body of the Marine Protected Area of the Island of Ustica; the Gharb Local Council; the Ghajnsielem Local Council.

