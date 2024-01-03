LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The international NGO Alarm Phone said that though it had alerted several authorities to send rescue in international waters in Central Mediterranean, nobody has reacted yet to save a group of migrants in distress. The group of 44 migrants left from Libya and the NGO confirmed that it has lost contact with the group late on Tuesday evening.

According to Alarm Phone, the migrants reported fuel shortage and worsening weather conditions.

