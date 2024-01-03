44 migrants in distress in international waters

Lampedusa - Italy - November 8, 2023 Italy will build two detention centers in Albania to house migrants migrants trying to land in Italy, so Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. Rescue sail boat Nadir, rescues migrants n the Mediterranean sea. Archive photo dated September 4, 2023 (Lampedusa - 2023-11-08, Paula Gaess/ROPI) p.s. la foto e' utilizzabile nel rispetto del contesto in cui e' stata scattata, e senza intento diffamatorio del decoro delle persone rappresentate

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The international NGO Alarm Phone said that though it had alerted several authorities to send rescue in international waters in Central Mediterranean, nobody has reacted yet to save a group of migrants in distress. The group of 44 migrants left from Libya and the NGO confirmed that it has lost contact with the group late on Tuesday evening.
According to Alarm Phone, the migrants reported fuel shortage and worsening weather conditions.

