VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A delegation from the Vatican was recently in Malta for three days of meetings to discuss Popès Francis visit with the Maltese civil and church authorities. Pope Francis will be visiting Malta between 2 and 3 April.

It is being proposed that Pope Francis arrives in Malta on Saturday morning, 2nd April and not in the afternoon as planned in the 2020 programme which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the first day of the visit, the Pope will have official talks with Maltàs highest authorities in Valletta and following some rest, he will travel to Gozo in the afternoon. 32 years since the visit of Pope John Paul II, the Madonna tà Pinu National Sanctuary will once again receive the head of the Catholic Church. It is being proposed that the Pope meets the elderly, diseased and vulnerable persons at the Madonna tà Pinu sanctuary. It is also proposed that in the square outside the sanctuary, the Pope will lead a moment of prayers with Marian themes in the presence of the public.

On his second day in Malta, Pope Francis will visit St Paul’s grotto in Rabat, celebrates Sunday Mass at the Floriana Granaries; and meets migrants at ?al Far’s Peace Laboratory.

The delegation from the Popès voyages office visited the places and routes proposed in the programme. The programme will be official when it is announced by the Vatican following the Popès approval.

Pope Francis visit to Malta will coincide a week after Malta votes to elect a new parliament and a new government.

