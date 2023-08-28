ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A political instead of a military solution is possible on Crimea. This was clarified by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in a television interview filmed by various media in the country. “When we are at the administrative borders of Crimea, I think it is possible to politically force the demilitarization of Russia on the territory of the peninsula”, said Zelensky, who excludes the intention of going with the conflict beyond Russian borders: “It would be a big risk, we would certainly left alone, and the fight to reconquer our territories was supported in a decisive way thanks to relations with the allies”.

