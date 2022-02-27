LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has joined other European countries in banning Russiàs aircraft from its airspace in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The airspace bans are forcing Russian aircraft to take increasingly circuitous routes to their destinations – provided these destinations haven’t been closed to them in the first place. They are also restricting travel to Russiàs Kaliningrad exclave, which lies between Lithuania and Poland.

Maltàs decision was confirmed by maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela, who said that the government was taking the action in full solidarity with Ukraine.

But the government has been resisting the introduction of another measure in line with the sanctions being imposed on Russia: the sale of golden passports to Russian citizens.

(ITALPRESS).

