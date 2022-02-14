LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Two Maltese men were arrested by the Maltese authorities for drug trafficking from Sicily to Malta. The two men have been arrested over a cannabis find of 34kg with an estimated value of  700,000. The imported drugs from Sicily were stored in a garage in Zebbug. On Saturday evening, the Police Drugs Squad, followed a van after it arrived from Sicily. The garage was surrounded by the police, after two cars were stopped from leaving the property.

The police found 300,000 in cash, and the cannabis, which was hidden in a hollowed-out section of the van.

The men were charged with trafficking, drug possession and money laundering among other charges. Both pleaded not guilty however they were remanded in custody.

(ITALPRESS).

