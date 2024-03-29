LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Seismic activity was reported in various parts of Malta following two earthquakes in the eastern Mediterranean. The seismic activity was felt by many residents all over Malta, though no damages or injuries were reported.A 6.9 magnitude earthquake between Crete and the east Libyan border, followed by another one two minutes later measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale were felt in various parts of Malta on Friday morning. The University of Malta’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group, confirmed that the first earthquake was felt at around 8:10am local time, and two minutes later, the second earthquake was recorded in the south of Greece. The second earthquake was centered beneath the seabed near the Strofades islands, about 120 kilometers south-southwest of the western city of Patras. Authorities have begun evaluating the potential risk of tsunamis along the coastline. (ITALPRESS)

