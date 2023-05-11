ANKARA (TU’RKIYE) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a 45% salary increase for the public sector workers ahead of the next key elections scheduled on 14 May. “We are increasing wages by 45 percent, including the welfare assistance. Therefore, we are raising the lowest salary of the public workers to 15,000 TL.” This was announced by Erdogan during the signing ceremony of the 2023 collective workers’ agreement.

“With this agreement and through this wage framework, the workers will receive about 700,000 for the period 2023-2024,” he said.

“The Turkish government will continue to work to increase the minimum wage for the civil servants and to increase the pensions,” he stated.

Erdogan added “in July we plan to intervene to minimize the effect of inflation and the welfare aid,” while emphasizing that citizens will not be allowed to “be crushed” by inflation.” The Turkish President said “we will continue to take these steps despite the burden of more than 100 billion dollars that the earthquake disaster has imposed on our economy. Now, thank God, Turkey has reached its strength and is able to bear all these burdens.” “We will also make new regulations that will raise the level of income for all our citizens to address the problems as a result of high inflation and cost of living,” he said, while made it clear “no one will feel the load because of the inflation.” In January, the Turkish government had increased for the first six months of 2023, the wages and the financial benefits by 30% for active and retired civil servants.

