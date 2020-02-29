According to official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey hosted 51.9 million visitors in 2019, reaching a record number, an increase of 13.7% compared to the previous year. The country hosted foreign visitors for 86.2% and Turkish citizens residing abroad for the remaining 13.8%. According to statistics, tourism revenues reached $ 34.5 billion in 2019 compared to $ 29.5 billion in 2018, an increase of 17%. Average per capita spending stood at $ 666 in 2019, compared to $ 647 in 2018.

(ITALPRESS/MNA).