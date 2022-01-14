ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – “Today marks the 12th anniversary of the Tunisian Uprising and I have faith that the Tunisian people will find a way to see that stability and prosperity are still within reach if we can try to set aside our differences and work together to make Tunisia the great nation it has the potential to be”. The financier and philanthropist Kamel Ghribi, president of Gksd Investment Holding and vice president of the San Donato group, writes on his Instagram profile.

“Our greatest and perhaps biggest resource is our people. Difference is the essence of humanity, so there will always be diverging opinions and political positions, but this need not be the cause of division – says Ghribi -. We can and must bring our differences to the negotiating table to find an agreement through compromise for the sake of our children’s future. We are a highly educated and erudite nation that was once the jewel of the Mediterranean; we happily welcomed tourists with our characteristic friendly openness offering them our unique hospitality. I urge my fellow Tunisians again to embrace the potential we have within our grasp and work with our international partners, on whom we can count on for support if we are to move forward into a more stable, economically stronger future. We cannot afford to let one another down any longer, only we Tunisians have the solution in our hands; therefore, I urge all sides to work together to build a country that respects differences and create a climate where no single side seeks victory, but rather, where all sides work together to make our country the only victor”.

(ITALPRESS).

