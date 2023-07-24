TUNIS (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A loan for a total amount of US$87.1 million (the equivalent of 267.56 million dinars) for the financing of a project to support the inclusive and sustainable development of the cereal sector was signed on Wednesday in Tunis by the Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Saied and the Deputy Director General of the AfDB North Africa Regional Office, Malinne Blomberg.

During the signing ceremony, the Minister said that the AfDB loan, which will be repaid in 24 years, with a grace period of 4.5 years, will increase the storage capacity from two to three months of the country’s needs, through the modernization of the silos in Rades and Bizerte and the building of a new silo at Djebel Djelloud and the relaunch of grain transport by rail.

-photo Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]