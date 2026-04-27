Trade Unions and Italian Industry’s demands to Europe

ROMA (ITALPRESS) - On 23 April, the National Assembly of delegates from CGIL’s industrial sectors—Italy’s leading trade union—took place in Rome, focusing on the future of the country’s production system amid an economic slowdown, ongoing industrial transitions and rising international tensions. The central moment was the discussion between Maurizio Landini, General Secretary of CGIL, and the President of Confindustria Emanuele Orsini representing Italy’s leading association of manufacturing and service companies. The debate highlighted a shared assessment of the critical nature of the current context, though with differing emphases on the solutions. abr/gtr