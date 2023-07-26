LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Home Affairs Ministers of Malta and Libya have had official talks in Malta on security cooperation and the training of the Libyan coastguard in search and rescue and combatting human trafficking. The discussions were held at the maritime base of the Armed Forces of Malta in Floriana.

Maltese Minister Byron Camilleri said security cooperation between Malta and Libya was bearing fruit, as was the training of the Libyan coastguard by the Armed Forces of Malta. The purpose of the training, he said, was to save life at sea and also to combat people traffickers.

Camilleri and the Libyan minister, Emad Al-Trabelsi boarded a Maltese patrol boat to watch joint training with the Libyan coast guard at sea.

Trabelsi thanked the Maltese government and the Armed Forces of Malta for their assistance, saying the purpose was to improve law enforcement and eliminate the human traffickers.

– Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).