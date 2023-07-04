ROME (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta and Sicily have joined forces to contribute to the protection and safeguarding of the marine and coastal biodiversity of the Marine Protected Areas of both Mediterranean islands through the creation of systems and services for the protection and restoration of cross-border biodiversity, with the direct participation of public entities, businesses, NGOs, fishermen, citizens and tourists by raising awareness and actions on environmental education.

This is the objective of the project “AMPPA – Marine Protected Areas and Artificial Fishing Integrated management through environmental awareness and education”.

This is an initiative financed under the INTERREG V-A Italy-Malta Program with priority axis III (environmental protection and promotion of efficient use of resources) and specific objective 3.1 (Helping to stop the loss of coastal and marine biodiversity of the area by maintaining and restoring ecosystems and protected areas).

Lead partner is the Municipality of Favignana – Management body of the Marine Protected Area “Isole Egadi”, partner: the Regional Department of Mediterranean Fishing; the Municipality of Ustica – Management body of the Marine Protected Area of the Island of Ustica; Gharb Local Council; Ghajnsielem Local Council.

The INTERREG V-A Italy-Malta Program promotes the development of areas of common interest such as environmental protection, land and sea safety, cultural heritage, quality of life and citizens’ health.

Marine Protected Areas play a crucial role in the protection of the marine environment, because they are “ideal tools” for responding to three priority needs for the sustainable development of coastal and marine areas: conserving marine biodiversity, maintaining the productivity of ecosystems and contributing to the economic and social well-being of human communities. The MPAs, if conducted correctly, are the driving force behind the process of integration between the needs of protection of resources and those of development, ensuring an improvement in the quality of life of the coastal populations and the presence of suitable structures to spread the idea of a deeper knowledge and greater respect for natural systems.

– Amppa photo –

(ITALPRESS).