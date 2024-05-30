MILAN (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Following the visit of the San Donato Group and GKSD in Iraq, the Iraqi Minister of Health, Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnaw, participated in two meetings with the leadership of GSD, at the Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital and the San Raffaele Hospital.

During the meeting, the Iraqi Minister announced the signing of the agreement for the public-private partnership management of the new large hospital in Basra, the Sayyab Teaching Hospital.

This second agreement follows the one concerning the management of the Najaf hospital, signed three months ago and is part of the strategy of the Government of Iraq to involve international private players who can collaborate with public institutions, bringing innovation and development of state-of-the-art health models.

The agreement was signed in Baghdad last week in the presence of the Iraqi Minister of Health, Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnaw and the vice president of the San Donato Group, Kamel Ghribi, Francesco Galli, President of the GSD Strategy & Operations Committee and the Director General of Health of the Basra Region, Abbas Khalaf Al-Tamimi.

The University Teaching Centre, the Basra Hospital with 492 beds, 18 operating theatres, intensive care and emergency room and all the most important medical and surgical specialties.

Also thanks to its now extensive network of international hospitals, the San Donato Group will guarantee two years of management, with an option of another year that can be renewed, the continuous presence of 20 head departments, as well as specific visiting doctors and training programs for local doctors and nurses.

With this second contract, the San Donato Group expands and strengthens its business in Iraq, reaching nearly 1,000 beds and a turnover of over $160 million, presiding two of Iraq’s most important regions.

“This contract confirms our firm desire to invest in quality and innovation in this country’s health system, making the know-how of our doctors available to the entire population. It also testifies to our constant commitment to consolidating relations between Italy and Iraq,” commented Kamel Ghribi, President of GKSD and Vice President of the San Donato Group .

The Minister of Health of Iraq, Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnaw, also wanted to emphasise how much these agreements have a positive impact on the relationship between his country and Italy.

-photo GSKD

