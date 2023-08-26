LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – International singer Robbie Williams said that the concert held in Malta at the Floriana Granaries has been one of his favourite ever.

In a Facebook post, he thanked Maltàs public for “such a lovely welcome” on his first visit. He also expressed the wish to visit again.

He kicked off with the song “Hey Wow Yeah Yeah” before indulging in his mega-hit “Let Me Entertain You” and other hits like “Feel”, “Rock DJ” and “Kids”. He closed the concert with his classic “Angels”. Around 20,000 people attended Robbie William’s concert.

The British pop star took a moment during the concert to thank his fans for helping him understand that he is “worthy” and overcome the his personal demons which he described as “hellish”. The 49-year-old singer has a history of drug abuse.

The former Take That singer addressed the mental health issues he faced throughout his career which he temporarily halted in 2006, and opened up about his struggles and thanked fans for “keeping me safe while not knowing that yoùre keeping me safe.”

Speaking to the massive crowd of fans at the Malta concert, Williams described his experiences as “hellish” adding that “a day turned into a week, a week turned into a month, and a month turned into a year, and a year turned into a decade”.

“Waking up every day, with an amazing career, but having to battle demons, and after a while you think to yourself “what is the point if it’s going to be like this, what is the point in living if it all I’m doing is enduring this”.

Pointing out that he has overcome such struggles, Williams said two things kept him safe, meeting his wife, and the fans that show up for his shows all over the world.

He added that “the most important thing that kept me going and know that I was good person, worthy of love, and worthy of my career, that I was just worthy was the fact that you guys exist”.

Williams’s Malta concert is part of his XXV Tour, which will coincide with the release of his new Greatest Hits album marking 25 years of hits, which topped the UK Album Chart, breaking a record previously held by Elvis Presley.

Following his concert in Malta, Williams will be playing in Germany, before setting off to Asia and Australia.

