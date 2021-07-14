LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government has proposed seventeen major investments for the approval of the European Commission under the 345 million ‘Recovery and Resilience Plan’ allocated to Malta.

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the aim is to spend half of the funds on environmental projects and a quarter to digitilise the economy. The Maltese government is planning to spend 41 million on a new Institute for Tourism Studies campus, 50 million to strengthen the healthcare system and 10 million to digitalise Maltàs judicial system, among other programmes. The rest will be spent on various projects.

In a tweet, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for Maltàs proposed recovery plan and even mentioned some of the key points raised by Azzopardi including sustainable transport, energy-efficiency and the digitalising public administration.

The European Parliament approved the 672.5 billion recovery and resilience facility, and consists of grants and loans to help EU states tackle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

