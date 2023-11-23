PALERMO (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The seminar which will focus on the presentation of the results of the cross-border project “AMPPA – Protected Marine Areas and Artisan Fishing” will take place on Saturday 25 November 2023 at 10.00 am, at Giardini Del Massimo, in Piazza Giuseppe Verdi in Palermo.

Integrated management through environmental awareness and education” involved three marine protected areas (Egadi, Ustica, Gozo), four Sicilian and Maltese municipalities, the Sicilian Region (Fisheries Department) and the Maltese Government and the ERA (Environment and Resources Authority ).

The initiatives with precise objectives consisted of transnational cooperation including conserving marine biodiversity, maintaining the productivity of ecosystems and contributing to the economic and social well-being within the communities.

The results of a series of activities carried out during the entire project period will be presented in the presence of the Italian and Maltese partners and authorities. The events included environmental information and awareness campaigns, workshops and educational courses, experimental fishing campaigns, courses for diversification of fishing activities, amongst others.

Meanwhile, further actions were taken, including the set-up of four environmental information centres; three in Favignana, Ustica and Ghajnsielem and another one which will be virtual.

Furthermore, a common regulation for the implementation of the MPA has been structured, for the management of small-scale professional fishing activities to safeguard the local environmental and cultural heritage.

The AMPPA project is an initiative financed under the INTERREG V-A Italy-Malta Program with priority axis: III (protection of the environment and promotion of efficient use of resources); specific objective: 3.1 (Contribute to halting the loss of terrestrial and marine biodiversity in the area by maintaining and restoring ecosystems and protected areas). Lead partner: Municipality of Favignana – Managing body of the “Egadi Islands” Marine Protected Area; partners: Regional Department of Mediterranean Fisheries; Municipality of Ustica – Managing body of the Marine Protected Area of the Island of Ustica; Gharb Local Council; Ghajnsielem Local Council.

-photo AMPPA-

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]